The El Dorado Springs Picnic baby contest sponsored by McDonald’s is on Saturday July 24, at the community center. Registration is 10am until 10:55 a.m. The contest will be in the gym at 11 a.m. Groups will be split into boys/girls and into age groups. Eligible ages are 0-18 months.

Prizes from donors will be given for overall winners (best dressed, best personality) for each age group.

We would like to thank our donors, Modern Maci Boutique, El Dorado Springs community Center, Opera House, Mike and Joe’s, A & S Performance, In and Out, Discounts-R-Us, Ehlers, Community National Bank and Trust and Evans for their donations.

There will be a $5 entry fee.