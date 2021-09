FIRST ANNUAL CEDAR COUNTY OLYMPICS – The El Dorado Springs and Stockton FFAs held the First Annual Cedar County Olympics on Friday, September 3. Games included the tug-o-war.

The Games, held in Stockton at the Park, saw the ElDo FFA take home the traveling trophy. They are all excited about next year.

The Cedar County Bowl won’t be played this year because El Dorado Springs and Stockton have joined separate conferences and there is no open date for the annual Cedar County Bowl.