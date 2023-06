Street Artist ARCY was at Liston School on Friday, June 2, as part of his 2023 live event mural tour across the United States.

The El Dorado Springs event “Legacy and Vision Alive at Liston celebrated rural youth, education and entrepreneurship. ARCY’s mural was of Sally Liston imaging infinite horizons for herself and all El Dorado Springs children. The event included local artists and makers space with demonstrations and activities for children and adults.