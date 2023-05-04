International street artist ARCY will come to El Dorado Springs Friday June 2 as part of his 2023 live event mural tour across the United States. Known for his paint-splashed style, ARCY spray paints 8’ x 12’ live event walls in front of onlookers in cities across the nation.

The El Dorado Springs event “Legacy and Vision Alive at Liston” will celebrate rural youth, education, and entrepreneurship at the Liston Center (formerly the Liston School), 508 N. Main Street. The Liston Center is named after longtime local educator Sally Liston. ARCY’s mural will portray a young, turn-of-the-century Sally Liston imagining infinite horizons for herself and all El Dorado Springs children.

“Legacy and Vision Alive at Liston” will take place 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with an artist reception following at 4 p.m. The event will include a local artist and maker space with demonstrations and activities for children and adults, as well as J&T’s Burgers and Kool Krush food trucks.

Area residents are invited to come throughout the day to watch ARCY paint and to enjoy the full day of festivities. Local artists and crafters are also invited to join the event’s Art and Maker Space. Artists and crafters will provide demonstrations of their work and offer hands-on activities. An Art and Maker Space application is available at <bit.ly/ListonArt>.

“Legacy and Vision Alive at Liston” is a free event hosted by West Central Missouri Community Action Agency and the New Growth Women’s Business Center. The opportunity to have ARCY come to El Dorado Springs is the result of a winning raffle ticket at a recent Missouri Main Street conference. West Central and New Growth opted to honor the city of El Dorado Springs and Sally Liston’s legacy with a mural at the Liston Center. The two organizations work out of the Liston Center providing assistance to rural individuals, families, and entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit <wcmcaa.org> or contact event organizers at <info@wcmcaa.org>.

About ARCY

Known for his paint-splashed style of large-scale street art, ARCY has been defining his skills for over a decade. In 2015, ARCY announced his inaugural North American live event mural tour, where he took his skills on the road, spray painting 8′ x 12′ live event walls in front of thousands of onlookers in many of the largest cities across the nation. Since then, ARCY has created hundreds of live murals and permanent large scale works throughout North America, Australia, and Europe. ARCY has worked for the likes of The Smithsonian Institute, Major League Baseball, America’s National Parks Service, and is currently developing a collaborative body of work for The Walt Disney Company as a Disney Fine Artist. As he travels the globe, ARCY continues to demonstrate his growing desire to leave his mark wherever he goes, giving back to humanity through public art. Learn more at https://arcyofficial.com/about-me/.

West Central Missouri Community Action Agency (West Central) is dedicated to empowering people to make a positive change by coordinating and administering resources. Programs include housing, emergency services, energy conservation, employment and training, and credit building. West Central’s service region includes the counties of Cass, Bates, Benton, Cedar, Henry, Hickory, Morgan, St. Clair, and Vernon. Learn more at https://wcmcaa.org/

New Growth is a rural Missouri community development corporation affiliated with West Central Missouri Community Action Agency. New Growth’s mission is to build local ownership and lasting livelihoods from deep rural roots. Programs include the 15-county New Growth Women’s Business Center, New Growth Capital credit building and micro-enterprise financing, and the START HERE Business Acceleration Network. Learn more at https://newgrowthmo.org/.