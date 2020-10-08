Joshua Brown found guilty of felony murder.

Ty Gaither, Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney, announced that Joshua Brown who was involved in the deaths of Cedar County Deputy Matthew Chism and William Collins in November 2014 was found guilty Friday, Oct. 2, by a Barton County jury for the felony murder of William Collins.

A Greene County jury had previously entered a verdict of felony murder against Joshua Brown for the death of Deputy Chism which verdict was set aside by Greene County Circuit Judge Calvin Holden.

Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither would like to thank the Barton County and Green County Jurors for their service in these cases.

Sentencing is set in Barton County for Dec. 17, 2020.