EL DORADO CHRISTIAN 2020 COURTWARMING FESTIVITIES AND CORONATION – was held on Thursday evening, Jan. 16, beginning at 5 p.m. The Lady Buffalo’s and coach, Craig Johnson, kicked off the night with an upset win against Show-Me Christian Academy. The JV ladies played strong and scored 34 to 22 at the buzzer. Excitement continued, with the introduction of the ECS Pep Squad, Junior Pep Leaders, Sophia Bryson and Juliet Kama, and Cheer Sponsor, Mrs. Ashley Rodgers. The ECS Pep performance and cheers were followed by another big ECS win, this time by the JH Boy’s and coach, Steve Altheide.

After lights were dimmed and spotlight ready, the ECS Royal Court was announced; The 2020 El Dorado Christian School Courtwarming Queen is Miss Isabelle Bryson. Isabelle is an ECS junior, and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Travis Bryson; sisters, Olivia and Sophia Bryson; El Dorado Christian School 2020 Courtwarming King, Mr. Tyler Kay. Tyler is a junior at ECS and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Andy Tapp; brother, Jacob, and sister, Tessie Tapp. The ECS Courtwarming Prince and Princess royalty, front row; Princess, Miss Anna Watkins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Watkins, and Prince, Mr. Jack Purtle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Purtle.