Starting on Wednesday, July 21, there will be four boxes on the front counter at the El Dorado Springs Sun office, 125 N. Main. Three of them could win you an armband for the Picnic. The fourth could supply you with cash for treats and games at the Picnic.

Answers to the following questions go in the first three boxes – each marked with a number so you won’t put the right answer in the wrong box. The fourth box just requires you name and phone number.

The drawing will be Friday afternoon July 16,

Question 1 – What did the Hightowers have to do with the founding of El Dorado Springs?

Question 2 – What is the oldest business in El Dorado Springs?

Question 3 – Where is Jockey Street?

You can only win one armband, but you can win an armband and cash.