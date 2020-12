TOYS FOR TOTS TRUCK – HALF EMPTY OR HALF FULL – With the deadline of Friday, Dec 11, swiftly approaching, the Toys for Tots truck at Fugate Motors is still in need of gifts, especially for birth – one year-olds and 12 – 16 year-olds. This year, there are more area children who could use some Christmas cheer.

Bring your unwrapped gifts to Fugate Motors during normal working hours. Jamie Carpenter, pictured, is waiting for you.