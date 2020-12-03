The El Do Christmas Basket Project needs gift wrappers Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 9 am. Bring your scissors, mask, and holiday spirit and join us at the First Baptist Church Life Center. Feel free to bring any gift boxes you have.

All participants must wear a mask at all times. If you are unable to wear a mask, we will miss you this year but look forward to working with you next year.

Please note that we are wrapping the hundreds of gifts generously donated by the community on Tuesday, rather than the traditional Wednesday.

Gifts for children and teens may be dropped off at Fugate Motors. Monetary donations may be mailed to Steve Wiseman, treasurer, 884 S 275 Rd , El Dorado Springs, MO.

Thank you to all those who make possible this community project that brings joy to so many children and their families year after year.