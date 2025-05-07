by Melanie Chance

Clay Jeffries, Chief Deputy of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, made his annual journey to Jefferson City this week to attend the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial events. The somber tradition, held at the state capital, serves as a time of remembrance for fallen officers across Missouri—including Cedar County’s own heroes.

“Each year I make this trip not only to remember the sacrifices of law enforcement across the state but to specifically honor our own fallen from Cedar County,” Jeffries shared. “Their service, their sacrifice, and their stories will never be forgotten.”

The memorial included a candlelight vigil on Friday night, followed by the official ceremony on Saturday. Jeffries had the solemn honor of presenting a wreath in memory of Deputy Matthew Scott Chism, who was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 2, 2014.

Also in attendance was Ashley Collins, the widow of Deputy Chism, who brought their young son to the memorial. Now remarried, Collins continues to honor her late husband’s legacy by participating in remembrance events and supporting law enforcement families.

Jeffries reflected on the significance of the ceremony: “To stand in front of the wall that holds their names—it never gets easier. But it’s a reminder of what it means to serve and what so many have given.”

Cedar County’s fallen, whose names are etched into the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial wall, include:

• Deputy William Harville, End of Watch: Oct. 5, 1865

• Sheriff John Paynter, End of Watch: Oct. 5, 1865

• Sheriff Charles Albert LaRew, End of Watch: July 26, 1987

• Deputy Matthew Scott Chism, End of Watch: Nov. 2, 2014

These names, Jeffries said, “represent courage and sacrifice that will always be part of Cedar County’s story.”