Kenneth Wayne Johnson has been charged with three counts of burglary in the 2nd degree and three counts of arson in the 2nd degree. Johnson admitted to setting fires in three homes, one of which was totally destroyed by fire. He told El Dorado Springs Police Department that he entered each of the homes with a lighter. In one home he set fire to a mattress; in another he set fire to paper and in another he set fire to an old shirt.

As of April 17,2024, he is being held in the Cedar County Jail on a $40,000 cash-only bond.