THANKING OUR FARMERS – On Thursday March 7th, 2024, St. Clair County Farm Bureau Board hosted their annual Thank a Farmer dinner at the Landmark restaurant in Lowry City. The board hosts this dinner every year during the National Thank a Farmer Week. During this dinner two farm families are honored that have had a long-standing farming background, are Farm Bureau members, and have left an impact in the agriculture industry and the community that will be felt for years to come. This year Orvil and Paulette Schaaf of El Dorado Springs, Missouri and Warren and Marla Love of Osceola, Missouri were honored at the annual dinner. While both families didn’t always have roots in Missouri, they have both really set a solid foundation that will help future generations to be guided by tradition.

Board member Dan Wisner stands with the Schaafs. Board President Matthew Noakes stands with the Loves.