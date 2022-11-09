Cedar County Memorial Healthcare (CCMH) located in El Dorado Springs, Missouri will be hosting a town hall meeting for the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment on December, 1st at Sac Osage Electric (4815 East Highway 54, El Dorado Springs, MO) from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. During this meeting, we will review the community health indicators and gather feedback opinions on key community needs for Cedar County, MO.

In order for us to adequately prepare for this Town Hall event, it is imperative that all those who wish to attend; please RSVP. Please visit the CCMH website, or social media sites (Facebook) to obtain the link to complete your RSVP! For convenience, you may also utilize the QR code below that will take you directly to the RSVP site. We hope that you find the time to join us for this important event on December 1st. Thanks in advance for your time and support!

If you have questions regarding these CHNA activities, please call (Diana Pyle at 417-876-3065).