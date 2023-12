OPENING THIS FRIDAY – The El Dorado Springs Tractor Supply Co., located at the corner of Hwys. 54 and 32, will open Saturday, Dec 9 at 10 a.m.

Usual hours of operation are: Mon & Tues, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Wed 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Thurs 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Fri 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sat 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed Sunday.