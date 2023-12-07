Be at your line up spot (Entry number and street) at 2 p.m. Parade begins at 3.
Conservation Department – EDS Police Dept Truck – Lead; Grand Marshal (V); GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Winner (V); GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Runner UP (V); GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Runner Up (V); 2022 Miss Merry Christmas with 2023 Little M&M Santa(V); El Dorado Springs Lions Club; EDS Fire Truck (with Santa Claus).
W. Hickory at Main – VFW Color Guard (walkers); Praying Grandmas of El Dorado Springs (walkers).
North side, E. Fields – Jonathan W. Taylor (F).
South side, W. Fields – Simmons Bank (F); Larry Hacker (V); Hometown Crop Solutions/Hometown Crop Solutions (V); Kirk Johnson (V); El Dorado Springs Church of the Nazarene (F); CMA (motorcycles 10+); Eagle Riders (motorcycles 10+); Stark Farms (V); Grace Awakening (Bus); Angie McWillliams (V); Vicki Ayers (V); Lonnie Vann (V); Optimist Club (F); Preferred Family Healthcare (V); Jim Ogle (V).
North side, W. Fields – Ken Hacker (V); TOPS (F); EMS Cheerleaders (F); Rising Sun Taekwondo (walkers); Randy Moore (V); Woods Supermarket (F); Olympia Rural Fire Department; Scott & Chris Roe (V); Point of Turning (F); Walker Fire Department; Skatetown (F); Midwest Fertilizer (F); Girl Scouts Troop 72075 (F); Katie’s House (F); Physicians Medical Equipment (V).
Jackson and W. Fields – Stark Farms (Semi); Stark Farms (Semi); Parks Towing (V – 6).
Library Parking Lot – 54 Cruisers (V – 10+).
South side E. Fields – El Dorado Springs School Marching Band.
Lions Club Park – FFA (Equestrian); Grace Tucker (Equestrian); Keith Family (Equestrian); Triple S Vanners (Equestrian); Shelter Insurance/Travis Farran Agency (Equestrian).
(V = Vehicle; F = Float)
Thank you to all the participants for your hard work and dedication to our community.
