Be at your line up spot (Entry number and street) at 2 p.m. Parade begins at 3.

Conservation Department – EDS Police Dept Truck – Lead; Grand Marshal (V); GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Winner (V); GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Runner UP (V); GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Runner Up (V); 2022 Miss Merry Christmas with 2023 Little M&M Santa(V); El Dorado Springs Lions Club; EDS Fire Truck (with Santa Claus).

W. Hickory at Main – VFW Color Guard (walkers); Praying Grandmas of El Dorado Springs (walkers).

North side, E. Fields – Jonathan W. Taylor (F).

South side, W. Fields – Simmons Bank (F); Larry Hacker (V); Hometown Crop Solutions/Hometown Crop Solutions (V); Kirk Johnson (V); El Dorado Springs Church of the Nazarene (F); CMA (motorcycles 10+); Eagle Riders (motorcycles 10+); Stark Farms (V); Grace Awakening (Bus); Angie McWillliams (V); Vicki Ayers (V); Lonnie Vann (V); Optimist Club (F); Preferred Family Healthcare (V); Jim Ogle (V).

North side, W. Fields – Ken Hacker (V); TOPS (F); EMS Cheerleaders (F); Rising Sun Taekwondo (walkers); Randy Moore (V); Woods Supermarket (F); Olympia Rural Fire Department; Scott & Chris Roe (V); Point of Turning (F); Walker Fire Department; Skatetown (F); Midwest Fertilizer (F); Girl Scouts Troop 72075 (F); Katie’s House (F); Physicians Medical Equipment (V).

Jackson and W. Fields – Stark Farms (Semi); Stark Farms (Semi); Parks Towing (V – 6).

Library Parking Lot – 54 Cruisers (V – 10+).

South side E. Fields – El Dorado Springs School Marching Band.

Lions Club Park – FFA (Equestrian); Grace Tucker (Equestrian); Keith Family (Equestrian); Triple S Vanners (Equestrian); Shelter Insurance/Travis Farran Agency (Equestrian).

(V = Vehicle; F = Float)

Thank you to all the participants for your hard work and dedication to our community.