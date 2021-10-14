KAMBER CAIN WINS AT THE JOSIE MUSIC AWARDS – We are proud to announce that El Dorado Springs, Missouri’s country music artist, Kamber Cain, was a double winner at the 7th Annual Josie Music Awards ceremony, held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pigeon Forge, TN. Kamber won the coveted title of Female Fan’s Choice Award, which is an honor to receive being up against all of the female nominees and genres and also placed in the a capella vocal competition.

The Josie Music Awards (JMAs) is the largest all genre independent music awards show globally and was held this year at the Country Tonite Theatre.

Radio stations across the United States are playing Kamber’s music, including hometown KESM 105.5, KDKD 95.3 in Clinton and KNEM/KNMO 97.5 in Nevada. You can also hear her music on Spotify, Amazon, ITunes, Reverbnation, and all the music downloading sites. Music videos can be found on YouTube.