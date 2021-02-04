Kaysinger Basin Regional Planning Commission is working in cooperation with the counties of Benton, Cedar, Hickory, St Clair, and Vernon on a new study to map internet speeds across the region. This information will help us to better support our local communities in petitioning government agencies and local ISPs for broadband infrastructure projects and funding.

High-speed internet access is lacking in much of rural Missouri, and our counties are no exception. Better internet service improves the lives of citizens in business, healthcare, education and beyond. Many employers look at access to quality broadband internet before they consider locating in a new region.

Helping with this survey will take only a minute of your time, and the more tests we get, the stronger our data set.

You can take the test on your home or business internet connection at Kaysinger.com under the Broadband Speed Test tab.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact the project manager, Nick Allison, at (417)391-6012.