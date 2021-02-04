Recently the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) responded to the need of rural areas that were either unserved or underserved by high speed internet providers. A grant of 16.4 billion dollars from the Rural Digital Development Fund (RDOF) was made available across the country to meet the need. The FCC held a reverse auction starting at the end of October where funds were awarded to companies that could supply the service for the least amount of money.

Although the Cooperative was not a successful bidder in the recent Rural Development Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction, the Board of Directors continues to explore other avenues that may be available for financing and constructing a rural broadband network for is members. Sac Osage is presently in discussions with third parties with respect to the development of such a network, and when and if it has more information to release it will make an announcement to its members.