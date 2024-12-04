To keep the community informed, the El Dorado Sun is providing updates on several developing crime cases that we previously reported. While many of these cases are still unfolding, we want to reassure our readers that we are committed to delivering timely and accurate information as it becomes available. Your trust is important to us, and we will continue to monitor these cases closely, ensuring that we bring you the latest updates from the courtroom and law enforcement. Stay tuned for further developments as we strive to keep you informed about these significant legal matters. Stay updated on this case by subscribing to The El Dorado Sun. To report a correction or typo, please email sunpub@centurylink.net. Please include the article info in the subject line of the email.

State of Missouri v. Brandon Choate: Felony Charges of Abandonment of a Corpse and Tampering with Evidence

Brandon Choate is scheduled for arraignment on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, before Judge Munton at the Cedar County Courthouse. He faces felony charges of abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence stemming from an incident on or around Jan. 16, 2023. Attorney Nicholas L. Swischer is representing Choate. This case was previously reported in our publication.

Case Update: St. V. Heather Dawn Thorell

Heather Dawn Thorell is set for arraignment on charges of financial exploitation of an elder or disabled person. The hearing will take place on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at 10:00 AM before Judge Munton at the Cedar County Courthouse. During a preliminary hearing held on Nov. 26, 2024, Thorell appeared in person and waived the preliminary hearing rights for the felony charge. Thorell continues to be released on bond, with attorney Keegan Whipple representing her in the proceedings.

Case Update: Matthew Thomas Charles Faces Six Charges of Child Pornography

Correction on the case of Matthew Thomas Charles: Charles is facing six individual charges of possession of child pornography, not one as previously reported. Each charge is considered a first offense, as Charles has not faced similar charges before. A case management hearing is set for Jan. 13, 2025, before Judge Munton.