A warrant for the arrest of Amber Hyde was issued on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, and executed the following day. Hyde faces a series of serious charges, including felony resisting arrest, which involved creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death. Additionally, she is charged with operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and driving while intoxicated (DWI). Her bond is set at 15,000, cash only. Hyde is currently being held at the Cedar County Jail.

