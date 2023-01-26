CCMH Marketing Specialist, Jeanne Hoagland stopped by the El Do R-2 School last week to drop off donations from our recent Coat Drive for Cedar County schools — and caught a quick pic with School Nurses – Johnna Boch, RN and Mary Eason, LPN – who keep up with who might need an extra “warm something” when it’s colder that we all like. “Thanks” to all generous CCMH employees who helped out with this yearly event to give to those in need. When I gave Karen Collins a call at the Stockton R-1 District – she said they were “in good shape” with donations – so we’ll be sure to reach out next time to see what we can help with. Thanks again everyone.