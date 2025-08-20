By Melanie Chance

Missouri Rep. Ann Kelley, who serves the 127th District, was the guest speaker at the El Dorado Springs Library on Aug. 12. The event was hosted by the Cedar County Republican Women’s Club and drew a crowd interested in upcoming legislation and statewide issues.

Kelley, a former teacher, spoke at length about bills debated in the legislature, including measures on cell phone use in schools. She noted that a House version of a bill allowed schools flexibility, banning phones only during instructional time but leaving discretion for lunch, passing periods, or field trips. The Senate version, she said, took a stricter stance, permitting cell phone use only in emergencies or for specific medical needs.

“Ultimately, I think the issue comes down to classroom management,” Kelley said, adding that teachers with strong discipline skills have fewer issues. She also pointed to nearby districts that have implemented phone pouch systems, requiring students to lock away devices during the school day.

Another key topic was abortion legislation. Kelley explained that after voters passed Amendment 3, which she said allowed abortion “anytime, basically,” lawmakers have been working on a new version. The proposal would impose restrictions, limiting abortions to 12 weeks and allowing exceptions only for rape, incest, and certain medical conditions.

“This time, the amendment would ensure licensed professionals under health regulations perform procedures,” Kelley said. She acknowledged that passing such a measure will be difficult. “It’s going to take a lot of work to get the word out there,” she told attendees.

Kelley also addressed recent changes to labor laws. Lawmakers overturned portions of Proposition A related to minimum wage increases and mandatory paid leave, she said, emphasizing that statutory changes differ from constitutional amendments. “With statutes, we can make adjustments through the legislative process. Amendments, however, go into the constitution and must be returned to the ballot,” Kelley explained.

Other issues raised included the state’s gas tax refund system, marijuana regulation, and synthetic products like Delta-8 and Delta-9. Kelley said debate continues over whether such substances should be sold exclusively in licensed marijuana dispensaries, effectively cutting vape shops and small businesses out of the market. “Big marijuana wants a monopoly statewide,” she said.

She also highlighted her longtime work on career and technical education. For seven years, Kelley has pursued legislation expanding the state’s A+ program, which provides free community college for qualifying students, to include career and technical fields. Her bill opened opportunities for students to obtain certificates and licenses, such as welding, CNA, or nursing qualifications.

The discussion closed with an invitation for attendees to ask questions and share concerns, ranging from taxation to state oversight of small businesses.

