Good grief. That was a fast week! And now school is starting and football will start. I’ve followed this pattern for over40 years.

Students will be able to develop their ability to converse with other human beings now with the school’s new phone policy. Most people around here do know how to converse with people, but I have run into a f w who would only text.

Which brings me to one of my pet peeves – subject verb agreement. I know I have mentioned it before, but there are entirely too many people who “have ran.”

KSL