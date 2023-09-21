by Maddie Balding, 9

Kentley Rieder, a junior at El Dorado Springs R-2 School, will be representing our school at the Black Walnut Festival in Stockton on Sept. 30. She has been actively involved in school activities for three years, including cheerleading, choir and student council.

Kentley’s decision to participate in the Black Walnut Festival stems from her desire to represent our school and revive a tradition that we haven’t been part of for a couple of years. She sees this as an opportunity to make a positive contribution to our school community.

Looking ahead, Kentley has ambitious plans. After graduating, she intends to attend college to pursue a Registered Nurse Certificate. Her long-term goal is to specialize in flight nursing, a career that combines her passion for healthcare with the unique challenges of providing medical assistance in airborne situations.

In conclusion, Kentley Rieder’s participation in the Black Walnut Festival reflects her commitment to our school and community. Her aspirations for a future career in healthcare and flight nursing highlight her determination to make a meaningful impact. El Dorado Springs R-2 School is proud to have students like Kentley who not only excel academically but also contribute positively to our community.

Saturday, Sept. 30, Parade – 2-4 p.m.

Queen Contest – stage – 7-8 p.m.