Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 21, for the Wayside Museum Annual Chili Cook-Off and Fall Festival in beautiful downtown El Dorado Springs.

We are anxious to sign up teams for the cook-off and vendors for the street. It is assured to be a great day of activities in our community.

Fees for the cook-off teams are $25 and vendors are welcome to sign up at $25 a boot. We will pay back 80% of the entry fees to the chili teams. We will award first, second and third place in the cook-off. We will give away a prize for the best dressed/decorated booth.

There will be entertainment in the Park, artists painting in the Park, vendors, hot dogs and food booths available.

We will announce the children’s activities in the very near future; possibly a pumpkin carving contest.

Please watch your local news for more announcements in the future.

For further information or to sign up as a team or vendor, please contact 417-296-5990.