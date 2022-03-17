The Class 3 State title game was held on Friday. With a matchup between the El Dorado Springs Lady Bulldogs and the South Shelby Lady Cardinals. The Lady Bulldogs came out ready to play. They got going early on both sides of the ball, pressuring the Lady Cardinals on the defensive end and attacking the Lady Cardinals defense throughout the first half. The Lady Bulldogs took a 43-11 lead into the locker room at half time. The Lady Bulldogs didn’t let up in the second half as they continued to play really good defense, but offensively they played a more patient game looking to control the ball for the final two quarters. The Lady Bulldogs would once again be victorious, this time with a 61-26 victory to claim the Class 3 state title. Scoring for the Lady Bulldogs: Tevi Gurley 16, Reese Schaaf 15, Macie Mays 15, Neely Schaaf 7, Gracie Mead 4, Wriley Taylor and Abi Schmitt 2.

Pictured, back row: EHS Cheerleaders: Megan Margrave, Hali Doherty, Allison Carpenter, Mallori Murray, Lexy Neal, Michelle Nelson, Paiden Smith, Keylie Steward, Libby Toliver, Luiza Freire, Maria Jones, Emma Reed, Kentley Rieder, Makayla Shipp

Front: EHS Lady Bulldogs Basketball Team: Kyndal Swopes, Avery Floyd, Alexis Collins, Morgan Mitchell, Tenlie Steward, Macie Mays, Abi Schmitt, Reese Schafer, Tevi Gurley, Wriley Taylor, Carly Thompson, Gracie Mead, Lily Taylor, Neely Schafer, Christian Steuck, Kiera Strauch, McKinli Mays. Contributed photo.