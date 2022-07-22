INSTALLED – A royal court was announced on Tuesday at the Land of Lakes fairgrounds to reign over the youth fair festivities which concluded on Friday, July 15.

Crowned for the brief rein were Queen Jaydn Lower, Princess Abigail Lame and Junior Princess Hadley Shelby.

From left: Lane Mead and Queen candidate Gracie Mead, Jamie Vanderwert and Queen J6aydn Lower, Brady Floyd and Princess candidate Maddix Robison, Montana Hacker and Princess Abigail Lame, Austin Shelby and Jr. Princess Halley Shelby, Scott Casey and Junior Princess candidate Abigail Casey.