Once more it is picnic time again, in fact the 141th Annual Picnic. Each year we pause to remember day’s gone bye, renew old friendships, meet new friends, have some school class reunions, and enjoy the carnival and entertainment in our City Park and our downtown area. Certainly, we at the Police Department want to assure the safety and security of everyone in attendance. So, we want to take this opportunity to offer the following information and suggestions that might help to make the picnic more enjoyable and memorable for you:

City Park rules and regulations prohibit the following

1. Use or drink any quantity of alcohol on any park premises.

2. Be under the influence of intoxicating liquor or have open alcohol containers.

3. Drink or consume alcoholic beverages by any person who has not attained the age of twenty-one (21) years of age.

4. Be under the influence of drugs, consume or use drugs of any kind, type or description unless prescribed by a licensed physician. (State law also prohibits possession of all illegal drugs.)

5. Bring or have in his possession, or set off, except in designated areas, or otherwise cause to explode or discharge or burn, any firecrackers, torpedoes, rockets or other fireworks or explosives of inflammable material, or discharge them or throw them into any such area from land or highway adjacent thereto, provided, however, that this prohibition includes any substance or compound that would be dangerous from any of foregoing standpoints.

6. Dogs or other domestic animals cannot be brought into the park during the Annual City Picnic. This does not apply to Seeing Eye dogs or certified service animals. Emotional Support animals are not classified as service animals per law. Any person who knowingly impersonates a person with a disability for the purpose of receiving the accommodations regarding service dogs under the Americans with Disabilities Act is guilty of a Class C Misdemeanor per RSMO 209.204.

7. City Park Benches cannot be reserved in the City Park.

8. Cannot engage in loitering or disorderly conduct or engage in loud, boisterous, threatening, abusive, insulting or indecent language, or engage in any disorderly conduct or behavior tending to a breach of the public peace or create a nuisance.

9. Sidewalks cannot be blocked by chairs or other items. The sidewalks need to be open and unobstructed for public safety reasons.

Traffic regulations

1. All drivers are reminded that the City Hall Parking Lot and Spring Street on both sides of the street in front of the City Hall and the Community Building are all designated for Handicapped parking only. A valid handicap license or handicap permit is required to park in these designated areas. Summonses are issued for improper use of these lots.

2. Remember that there is a detour around Main Street from Fields Boulevard to Martin Street from Wednesday to the end of the picnic.

3. Main Street from Thompson to Martin and Spring Street from St. James to Jackson Street and Broadway from St. James to Jackson are all closed and No Parking is permitted in those areas. These areas will begin being cleared on Wednesday, July 21, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. of all vehicles. All illegally parked cars are subject to being towed at the owner’s expense to clear the area for the picnic participants.

4. Each year we receive numerous complainants about parked vehicles blocking private drives. Do not block private drives, as your vehicle is subject to being towed and tickets being issued.

5. Drivers should be especially alert for pedestrians in the downtown area. Do not remove barricades as they are there for a purpose.

Additional safety tips

1. It is normally very hot at the picnic so make sure you and your children are well hydrated with plenty of water at all times. Don’t forget to use sunscreen if you are out in the heat of the afternoon and early evening.

2. Make sure you keep track of your children at all times. We always have a number of “lost parents” during this event, so try to stay together during your stay at the picnic. If you do go your separate ways always have a designated meeting place.

3. We will again have the Command Post from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It will be parked in the 100 block of East Spring Street. If you have problems or questions you may contact us at the Command Post or contact one of the on-duty police officers or sheriff’s deputies in the picnic area.

4. Obey all ride safety instructions and always use the required ride safety devices.

5. Medical personnel will again be on duty for any medical emergencies.

We sincerely hope your picnic will be an enjoyable and safe experience.

Jarrod D. Schiereck

Chief of Police