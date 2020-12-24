Council gets head start on Picnic 2021

At the Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, El Dorado Springs Council meeting, the council voted to hire Jason Pritchett for the main Saturday night event at the 2021 Picnic. Prichett is contracted to perform on Saturday, July 24, for $4,500.

Judi Baldwin with the Picnic Committee said the committee saw him a year ago, but he was booked. She also said that they were looking at Members Only for the main attraction on Thursday. She said that the talent show would be moved to an earlier time on Friday, to leave room for a major talent in the evening.

Baldwin said, “The Picnic Committee wants to give everyone a great Picnic.”

All members of the council were present: Brett Entrikin, Jim Luster, Nick Bland, Mayor Nathan Murrell and Cory Gayman. City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Kandi Baldwin were also present.

The Council approved the financing for a new digger derrick, wheel loader and tractor. Community Bank was awarded the financing at a fixed rate of 2.59% for six years.

In his city managers report, Rogers said that 24 teams were signed up for a basketball tournament in the Civic Center on Jan 15, 16 and 17.

Rogers said the water department was installing a 12-inch waterline from Carmen and Jackson to 54. He said it would improve the fire protection in that section of town.

Police Chief Jarrod Schiereck reported on the eight bullet proof vests the department had received. The department had received a grant for $3,460 which was half the total cost of the vests. The chief said that the vests were tailored for each officer.

Mayor Murrell said it had been a challenging year. Councilman Gayman thanked the city for allowing the Christmas Parade on Dec. 12.

The council adjourned to go into executive session to discuss personnel.