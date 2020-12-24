PRITCHETT TO PERFORM AT 2021 PICNIC – Jason Pritchett, a REAL cowboy from Independence, Missouri, who is putting WESTERN back in country music, has wanted to be a Country star since he was a little kid. He rode PRCA ranked bulls for several years until he found his true passion of country music. He believes he has the determination and will to keep striving for his musical goals. He was a singer and guitarist act from Season 2 of America’s Got Talent. He was eliminated in the Final 8. He has also performed in Branson for 13 years.

Pritchett will perform at the El Dorado Springs Picnic on Saturday, July 24.