The Cedar County Health Department reports 17 new Covid 19 cases since Saturday. Dec. 19, 2020. Nine cases are in El Dorado Springs and eight cases are in Stockton. Total case count is 721, 47 active and 11 deaths.

Thank you to everyone who is working to slow the spread. #watchyourdistane#washyour hands#wear your mask

Michelle Detwiler-Leroux