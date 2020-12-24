The El Dorado Springs R-2 School District is looking for quality people to serve as substitute teachers on an as-needed basis for the district. If you’re interested, go to: https://dese.mo.gov/edu…/certification/substitute-teachers. The state of Missouri has relaxed certain requirements for substitute teachers, so if you don’t have 60 college hours, please consider signing up and getting started with the district. Thank you to all who consider.

