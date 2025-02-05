Cedar County Probate Case Faces Financial and Legal Disputes

By Melanie Chance

The probate case of Walter Stanley Cook, Jr., has entered a contentious phase as legal disputes unfold regarding estate management, attorney fees, and financial accountability. Attorney Peter Lee, who initially represented the estate, has filed a Motion to Withdraw and an Application for Attorney’s Fees, both set for a court hearing on February 4, 2025. Judge Jacob Dawson has granted Lee’s request to appear remotely for the hearing via Webex.

Attorney withdrawal and fee request

On January 24, 2025, Lee formally requested permission to withdraw from his role as legal counsel, citing his departure from the case in December 2024 after the estate’s personal representative retained new counsel. Lee also seeks court approval for legal fees to be paid from the proceeds of estate property sales. The application states that the total value of administered personal property, including real estate, is $53,250.00.

Estate sales and settlement discrepancies

Key financial documents, including the Annual Settlement Report and the Report of Private Sale of Real Property, were filed on January 3, 2025, by Attorney Mark Watson, representing estate administrator Dan Cook. These reports outline the sale of estate assets, but questions remain regarding disbursements and the lack of prior distributions. Notably, there are no recorded cash disbursements from the estate before this filing.

The court’s records indicate that on August 27, 2024, Attorney Lee was instructed to provide a proposed order for the sale of estate real property, which was later approved. However, ongoing concerns about the financial transparency of these transactions have led to heightened scrutiny.

Court orders and pending actions

As of January 24, 2025, the court has scheduled a Motion Hearing to address Lee’s withdrawal and fee request. Additionally, prior court actions highlight critical procedural developments:

• December 6, 2024 – The court granted a motion allowing the heirs’ attorney to withdraw and a new attorney to be appointed.

• September 3, 2024 – The court approved the sale of real property, facilitating the financial management of the estate.

• January 24, 2024 – The Cedar County Collector of Revenue filed a claim against the estate for $599.36.

Court approves sale of estate property

Adding to the recent court actions, Judge Dawson signed an Order Approving and Confirming Sale of Real Property on January 24, 2025. The order officially approved the sale of estate property to George Hammergren of El Dorado Springs, Missouri. The transaction took place on December 31, 2024, with the final sale price set at $53,000, paid in full at closing.

The property in question includes a manufactured home and land in Cedar County, Missouri, specifically located in Lots 19, 20, and 21, Block Two (2), Owl Haven Subdivision, City of Stockton, Cedar County, Missouri. The sale was found to be in full compliance with legal requirements, with the purchase price exceeding 75% of the appraised value. The order further authorized the estate’s personal representative to execute and deliver the deed to the purchaser. At the same time, sale proceeds would cover real estate commissions, recording fees, and other closing costs.

Concerns over estate management continue

Following recent court proceedings, concerns persist regarding the management of estate funds and legal representation. On January 17, 2025, Judge Dawson presided over a hearing at the Cedar County Courthouse regarding the estate of Elmer Leroy Vann.

While this resolution addressed the immediate financial aspects of the case, some community members continue to raise questions about financial oversight and transparency in estate administration. Reports suggest that additional claims related to estate fund handling may emerge, leading to further legal review.

This has led many to question whether these issues border on embezzlement, breach of contract, or even fiduciary misconduct within an attorney’s legal responsibilities. The growing number of concerns raises further discussion about legal ethics and the appropriate consequences, if any, for mishandling estate affairs.

Some residents have also questioned whether ongoing professional scrutiny should impact an attorney’s standing with the Missouri Bar. Some community members have expressed the belief that Lee’s actions have no consequences.

As journalists, we recognize the concerns expressed by those who feel that Judge Dawson’s decisions may indicate a bias. We have received your messages, phone calls, and seen your comments, and we want you to know that we hear you. While we acknowledge that Judge Dawson has a strong grasp of the law, we also understand that there may be complexities in this situation that are not entirely transparent at this time. We are closely following this story, including the concerns raised about Lee’s behavior, and remain committed to providing fair and thorough coverage.

Stay updated on this case by subscribing to The El Dorado Sun. To report a correction or typo, please email sunpub@centurylink.net. Please include the article info in the subject line of the email.