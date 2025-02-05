News from the Capitol

The House Lounge has reopened for public tours. Previously closed due to COVID-19 protocols, access to the space had been limited to approval by the House Speaker during the legislative session. The House Lounge will now be open for tours, except during special events.

The House Lounge is home to the State Capitol’s most famous mural, Thomas Hart Benton’s A Social History of the State of Missouri. The iconic mural in the House Lounge, considered Benton’s masterpiece, was commissioned during the Great Depression as part of the Public Works ofArt Project. It captures Missouri’s complex history through dynamic compositions and bold imagery, offering a unique perspective on the state’s past.

Visitors can reserve a guided tour of the Missouri Capitol, including the House Lounge, through the Missouri State Museum by visiting www.mocapitoltours.com or calling 573-75 1-28-54, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Notice: Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus Offer Scholarships for Graduting Seniors

The Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus is excited to announce its annual scholarship program, offering 16 scholarships of $1,000 each to graduating high school seniors across Missouri. This initiative aims to support young women pursuing their academic dreams by providing financial assistance for college.

This program seeks to help young women overcome financial barriers to higher education and achieve their academic and career goals. All eligible young women in Missouri are encouraged to apply, with the hope of inspiring the next generation of leaders to make a difference and excel in college and beyond.

The scholarships are awarded based on leadership, academics, and community service. Applicants must complete an application form, submit a 500-word essay, and provide a brief biography. The application form is available online at http://bit.ly/molegwomen.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 12,2025. Recipients will be honored at a special reception at the Missouri State Capitol in April, with the exact date to be announced.

Contact Rep. Sherri Gallick’s office at 573-751-1344 or at Sherri.Gallick@House.Mo.Gov or Rep. Pattie Mansur’s office at 573-751-2437 Pattie.Mansur@House.Mo.Goy if additional information is needed.

Respectfully submitted,

State Representative Dane Diehl

Missouri’s 125 District