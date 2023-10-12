Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, Virgil City, will hold their 175th Anniversary service on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Sunday School begins at 10 a.m.. Brother Alan Collins will preach the morning service then dinner on the grounds with afternoon services starting at 2 p.m. Brother Ron Pitts will preach the afternoon service.

Directions form El Dorado Springs: South on Hwy. 32, turn right on 97 Hwy., straight on BB Hwy. to Virgil City. Left on gravel road (at the curve). Church will be on the left on Cedar County 01 Rd.