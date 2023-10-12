The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. The Koca- Reeder – Giddens Post 233 in El Dorado Springs was organized in 1949.

THE AMERICAN LEGION PREAMBLE reads

“For God and Country, we associate ourselves together for the following purposes:

To uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States of America; to maintain law and order; to foster and perpetuate a 100-percent Americanism; to preserve the memories and incidents of our associations in all wars; to inculcate a sense of individual obligation to the community, state and nation; to combat the autocracy of both the classes and the masses; to make right the master of might; to promote peace and good will on earth; to safeguard and transmit to posterity the principles of justice, freedom and democracy; to consecrate and sanctify our comradeship by our devotion to mutual helpfulness.

Four members of Post 233 met Monday, Oct. 9, at the Post Home at 201 N. Kirkpatrick St. in El Dorado Springs to discuss what to do next. The announcement in last week’s paper said the topic of conservation would be the closure of the Post due to lack of active members and revenue to maintain the Post building. All members were encouraged to attend.

The El Dorado Springs Post is not unique in facing lack of participation and dwindling membership. It is thought one of the reasons was that vets coming out of the military are focusing on their families and with the advent of social media, having a place to meet and the social aspects of the American Legion support aren’t as important.

The Post has used Bingo for the past eight years as a fundraiser to help pay the building expenses. But even that participation has dwindled. Vice- Commander Jarrod Schiereck suggested that the Post dispose of the Bingo equipment by January before making a decision about getting rid of the building. It was noted that as lucrative as it was, Bingo kept the Post from renting out the building on weekends. Renting out the building to other groups was mentioned but the idea was tabled until the next meeting.

The group did decide to hold a sausage, eggs and pancakes breakfast from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. Donations accepted.