THROUGH EDUCATION AND SERVICES – Katie’s House, a pregnancy and family resource center located at 1308 S Hwy. 32 in El Dorado Springs, was honored with a El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on Tuesday, July 12.

Katie’s House is a non-profit organization offering pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, healthy pregnancy education, prenatal and infant care classes, breaking abuse cycle, marriage workshops, post abortion healing, miscarriage healing and adoption resources. They also offer classes and fatherhood classes.

Their hours of operation are Monday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Wednesday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. There is also a location at 115 W. 12th Street in Lamar.

Attending the ribbon cutting were: (first row) Jordan Payne, Toshua McCormick, Debbie Floyd, Bill Miles, Katie’s House CEO Katherine Miles, Chamber President Heather Brown, Janice Beyler, Vicki Hillsman, Joe Trussell and Steve Altheide. (second row) Chad Daniel, Nakita Williams RN, Charity Middleton, April and Jerry Jones, Ryan and Baylee Smith, Michael and GG Cole, Cheryl Thornton, Rebecca Webb, Glenda Baker, Kristian Blesson, Kathie Truitt, Donna Nall, Elena Evans and Crystal Belling.

The center, which opened in May, has seen 75 clients so far.