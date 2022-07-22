El Dorado Springs Community Foundation is pleased to announce the establishment of the Mark Koca Memorial Scholarship Fund. The local memorial scholarship fund of $15,000 was established with donations from family and friends of the late Mark Koca.

The family wishes to honor his memory by creating a perpetual scholarship fund for financial assistance to El Dorado Springs R II teachers seeking advanced education. The fund is projected to provide one $600 scholarship each year beginning in the summer/fall of 2023.

Mark Koca was a life time student; he completed many college courses and earned several advanced degrees and honors following his initial teaching degree. He was always supportive of those seeking knowledge and working to advance their career through advanced education. This scholarship is a tribute to him and his desire to support local teachers in their pursuit of more knowledge and educational development to benefit our local school and students.

Information of how to apply for the Mark Koca Memorial Scholarship will be made available in summer of 2023 when the first scholarship will be awarded.

Donations are still being accepted for this scholarship and can be made by going to the following Community Foundation of the Ozarks website: https://cfozarks.fcsuite.com/erp/donate.