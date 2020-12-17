Last Wednesday the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce members welcomed Dalena Gordon and the Lilac Boutique as the Chamber’s newest member business with a ribbon cutting event. Chamber CEO Jackson Tough said, “We are thrilled to have another new business in El Dorado Springs. This store and stylish inventory look like it should be in a larger metropolitan area mall. It affords our community the ability to have a great selection of contemporary clothing and accessories. We appreciate the Gordon’s investment and wish them many years of success.”

Lilac Boutique is located at 205 W Highway 54, Suite 5, in El Dorado Springs. You can contact the business at 417/876-7039. The Lilac Boutique is open Monday-Friday from 8-6 p.m, and Saturdays from 9-12. From now until Christmas, however, her hours on Saturday are 9-3 pm. You can also peruse the Lilac Boutique Facebook page. Pictured are: (from left) El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jackson Tough, Kandi Baldwin (City Clerk), Debbie Floyd (Santa Paula Awning), Heather Brown (Abilene Enterprises), Peggy Snodgrass (Chamber Asst/ Director), Melanie Farran (Shelter Insurance), Ryan Cloyd (Mike and Joe’s), Phillip Gordon, Delena Gordon, Vicki Molz, Wendy Best, Jason Best, Savannah Wyatt and Jordan Payne (Mid-Mo Bank.)