Lions Club First Vice District Governor Paula Rodgers recently visited the El Dorado Springs Lions Club, to swear in new officers and also honor Lion James Rosbrugh for his 35 years of service.

“Lion Rosy,” as he is affectionately called, has served in multiple officer roles and committees over the years. Currently he serves as the club’s LCIF Director, and also is responsible for clubhouse rental.

When asked what some of his favorite club service projects have been, he said, “The things for which I receive the most joy in doing are the personal one on one things. Shop With A Lion, building ramps for the handicapped, checking eyes at school, serving hamburgers at the Picnic.”

Thank you Lion Rosy for your commitment to service, and for being a positive role model for all Lions.