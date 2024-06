LIGHT ‘EM UP – As in years past, the El Dorado Springs Sun will give away three fireworks packages from B and D Fireworks of El Dorado Springs. Selection of winners will be done by drawing. For these fireworks packages, you must register at the Sun office 125 N. Main. B&D is celebrating their anniversary at their building and will give away fireworks there.

Drawing for each of the packages will be on Tuesday, July 2. Winners will be notified.