The El Dorado Spring Lions Club will bring the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus to El Dorado Springs for two performances: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13. The Big Top will be set up just west of Fugate Motors.

According to Lion James Rosbrugh, it was about three years ago that the Lions Club brought a circus to town. He said that lions, tigers, ponies and dogs will perform, but no elephants. Rosbrugh said that PETA has caused so much trouble for circuses that have elephants that most circuses don’t have elephants any more. This is the first year that Culpepper hasn’t had elephants.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children and seniors. Tickets are sold at: (all locations are in El Dorado Springs).

Fugate Motors

220 W. Hwy. 54

Evans Drug

209 E. US Hwy. 54

Producers MFA

1200 S. Main Street

Mid- Missouri Bank

118 W. US Hwy. 54

ThreatBee Computers

204 N. Main Street

Mike & Joe’s Service

300 E. US Hwy. 54

The Home Store

100 N. Main

Bear Arms Gun Shop

1301 S. Park Street

Sun Bodies Salon

206 W. Hwy. 54

Allison’s Convenience Store

1005 S. Allison Road

The Bulldog Brew

109 E. Hwy. 54

Any Eldo Lion or Lion James Rosbrugh at Ph/txt 417/876-7036.