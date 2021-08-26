The El Dorado Spring Lions Club will bring the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus to El Dorado Springs for two performances: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13. The Big Top will be set up just west of Fugate Motors.
According to Lion James Rosbrugh, it was about three years ago that the Lions Club brought a circus to town. He said that lions, tigers, ponies and dogs will perform, but no elephants. Rosbrugh said that PETA has caused so much trouble for circuses that have elephants that most circuses don’t have elephants any more. This is the first year that Culpepper hasn’t had elephants.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children and seniors. Tickets are sold at: (all locations are in El Dorado Springs).
Fugate Motors
220 W. Hwy. 54
Evans Drug
209 E. US Hwy. 54
Producers MFA
1200 S. Main Street
Mid- Missouri Bank
118 W. US Hwy. 54
ThreatBee Computers
204 N. Main Street
Mike & Joe’s Service
300 E. US Hwy. 54
The Home Store
100 N. Main
Bear Arms Gun Shop
1301 S. Park Street
Sun Bodies Salon
206 W. Hwy. 54
Allison’s Convenience Store
1005 S. Allison Road
The Bulldog Brew
109 E. Hwy. 54
Any Eldo Lion or Lion James Rosbrugh at Ph/txt 417/876-7036.
