Join Stockton State Parks team members around a campfire as storyteller Raelene Crotser tells some Ozark tall tales and Mother West Wind stories. The program begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at the amphitheater.

This event is being held in conjunction with the National Park Trust’s Kids to Parks Day. For more information about Kids to Parks Day and to see a complete list of associated events at Missouri State Parks, visit mostateparks.com/page/88241/kids-to-parks-day.

Stockton State Park is located at 19100 S. Highway 215 in Dadeville. For more information, call 417-276-4259.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, or to view the Park and Site Status Map, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.