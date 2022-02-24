Cedar County Library presents the Alexander/Madison Chapter of KC Area Ninth and Tenth (Horse) Cavalry Association of Buffalo Soldiers for a living history presentation to take place at the El Dorado Springs Community Center on the last Wednesday of March (the 23rd) at 3:30 p.m. This will be about a 1 hour presentation geared for 3-10+ year olds. The Cedar County Library looks forward to your attendance.

The Buffalo Soldiers Cavalry units assisted in subduing the west just after the Civil War and until the units were disbanded just before WWII.