Q – Questioner/ Interviewer

A – Davis Long

AVA – Alleged Victim/Accuser

Q: What made him snap?

A: Honestly, I have no idea. I don’t know what made him “snap.” According to his 23-page CAC interview, he said he became “really worked up and pissed off.”

I had no idea this was brewing and in hindsight I don’t think he did either. I think this was something he blurted out as a cover for other stories he was making up about me. Which also shocked me; We haven’t always seen eye-to-eye but I really believed I was finally in a place I needed and wanted to be with him since coming into his life at 9 years old. I really cared about him, still do, so I don’t know what was going on there.

What I think happened is based off of a timeline of events. After reviewing all of the discovery, I came to see that what happened on May 4 didn’t actually begin on May 4, 2025. It appears this story started months earlier, back in the fall of 2024. He started fabricating stories to the school counselor and the behaviors kept escalating until May.

As I went through the records, I noticed what looked like a pattern. The allegations became progressively more serious over time. It appeared that each time an accusation failed to accomplish what he wanted, or was met with questions instead of immediate acceptance, the story escalated.

That day, May 4, 2025, it appeared he again was trying with his grandmother.

I will give my mother-in-law credit here. According to her statement, when he began claiming I pointed guns so many times at him, beat him constantly, and that he stayed in his room to avoid conflict, she didn’t simply accept everything he was saying. She questioned him.

When I read that, I shook my head because none of it is true. If anything, his mother and I were usually trying to get him to come upstairs and spend time with the family. He is left alone to do his own thing a lot and his mother and I were always trying to get him to come up and be social, but at least it looked like she was really questioning his statements.

What stood out to me was that both statements describe the same moment.

In his CAC interview, he says he became “really worked up and pissed off.”

In my mother-in-law’s statement, she wrote that “[AVA] started getting upset and revealed much more to me.”

Having been around him for years, I’ve seen what happens when he’s caught in a lie. He tends to shut down. Based on everything I reviewed, it appeared to me that when his earlier accusations weren’t accomplishing what he wanted and he realized he was being questioned, that’s when the allegation changed dramatically and became a rape accusation.

That immediately ended the questioning.

Q – What did she do with this information?

A: It looked like that ended the conversation and she didn’t have any more questions. And that they would talk to his mother when they got back to town.

Q: Did that happen? Did they talk to her?

A: Yeah, when they drove off to get ‘ice cream’ but based on the discovery I have it wasn’t a Q & A. It was just he made a claim and there were no questions. Just straight to making accusations about me to law enforcement.

The violence accusations actually began on May 3, 2025 and then followed up the next day ending in a sexual allegation.

One early statement in the CAC interview that caught my attention was when he was told his grandmother he didn’t understand why people in town respected me or why anyone thought I was so strong. Like I was so revered.

I kind of laughed a “what?” to myself when I saw that.

Q: Why?

A: Because I am typically a hermit. That is not how I see myself. At that time didn’t go anywhere or hangout with anyone other than my family. Before all this I seriously thought I was kind of under the radar, or just a background character. I honestly thought there were like 12 people who knew who I was at that time and I figured to them I was just an average guy. Whether that’s true, or not I really didn’t think many people knew me and everyone was just focused on their own lives.

So after reading that I knew that thought/ statement didn’t come from him, that was repeated from somewhere.

Back to reviewing the discovery materials, I think there’s a clear escalation pattern in [AVA’s] claims that may help demonstrate fabrication and motive. Here’s the timeline as I understand it:

According to the School Guidance Counselor report: In the Fall of 2024, [AVA] reportedly recalled an incident “about 6 years ago” where he claimed I threatened my wife and the kids with a gun while they were trying to leave the house. According to his statement, he said I blocked them in the driveway by pointing a gun at them.

There are two major problems with that allegation:

First, six years before 2024 would have been 2018. We weren’t even living in ElDo then. We were still living in Nevada. His own dating of the event makes it factually impossible.

Second, our daughter wasn’t born until 2019, and our son wasn’t born until 2021. The children he claimed were present didn’t even exist yet.

I really thought someone could do simple math and realize this isn’t adding up.

This strongly suggests the allegation was invented later, likely without [AVA] realizing the timeline issue or the absence of corroboration.

To me, that significantly undermines the credibility of the allegation. It also appears to be the beginning of an effort to paint me as a violent person before the more serious accusations began.

This timeframe, Fall 2024, is also the same timeframe when he made claims to the same school counselor that he was sexually abused by his female second grade school teacher.

March 2025 – Self-Harm Blame:

While we were on a trip to Kansas City, my wife confronted [AVA] about burn and cut marks on his hands and arms. Instead of taking responsibility, he said he was doing this because of how I treated him years ago. This frames me as the cause of his pain.

April 9, 2025 – School Counselor Note:

The Guidance Counselor report documents the self-harm marks. [AVA] reportedly claimed he was “on edge” when I was home, that he hid in his room, and kept guns/knives nearby for protection. This escalates the narrative from “past mistreatment” to present danger. The report also states he claimed he was self-harming because he felt “filthy” about scars on his back and legs that he said I inflicted years earlier. Which I obviously never did these things to him. Those injuries did not come from me. As you’ll see later in this series, I was able to prove those claims weren’t true which makes his reasoning why he is self harming unfounded. It appeared the narrative was continuing to escalate and the well was getting dirty.

May 3, 2025 – Grandmother Disclosure:

According to the statements, [AVA] told his grandmother about “me beating him up, punching him, slapping, pointed guns” but in broad, vague terms. This extends the accusations to a new audience.

May 4, 2025 – Rape Allegation:

The day after, when his grandmother pressed him further, instead of clarifying or giving consistent details, he suddenly accused me of rape.

According to his CAC interview, he became “really worked up and pissed off.”

According to my mother-in-law’s statement, “[AVA] started getting upset and revealed much more to me.”

Based on those statements, and the timeline, it appears to me that when his earlier allegations weren’t accomplishing what he wanted, or when he realized they were being questioned, or feeling like the holes were starting to show, the accusations escalated into rape. From what I’ve reviewed, that effectively ended the conversation. No more questions. Which looks to have worked. When the allegation was later shared with my wife, I don’t see any indication that it was questioned before law enforcement became involved.

What I didn’t know at that time on May 4, 2025, was that this would now make me at least the 3rd person [AVA] has accused of sexual abuse.

We’ll circle back to that.

I had to read 21 more pages of the rest of the CAC interview and it was rough.

It was like reading a story where your name is the same as the main character but it’s actually talking about you! To read something about you that you can’t recall or conceptualize because it never happened is the weirdest feeling, I can’t fully describe the disconnect.

Oddly enough, I thought there was a silver lining, and a sense of hope. As I’m reading this CAC interview there were red flags. The interview contained so many obvious problems that surely my wife, the investigators, the CAC interviewers, or someone would recognize them. I believed they would slow down, ask more questions, and realize something wasn’t right. At the very least I just knew my wife would catch the same things I did. My thought was this was pretty fresh and they need a second to go through these statements and they’ll surely spot the blatant errors or at least have doubts on what they were being told.

These people are supposed to be professionals and know what they’re doing right? I trusted. I was wrong.

This was just the precursor to the failures by multiple agencies that had a hand in this, which allowed a false narrative to continue unchecked.

Those failures didn’t just affect me. They separated me from my children, which ultimately led to my daughter, my little girl, being put in danger and the system preventing her dad from protecting her. I think it would turn any father’s stomach.

The story was only beginning.

Series continues with Part 4 Next