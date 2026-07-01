The Talent Show will be held at the El Dorado Springs Picnic on Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m. in the city park.

1. Eligibility: Contestants may enter one time only as a solo performer, group, or act. The contest is open to non-professional performers only.

2. Performance: Each contestant or group is limited to one song or performance.

3. Age Divisions: Group entries will compete in the age division of the oldest member.

4. Setup: Due to time constraints, no extra time will be allowed for instrument setup or sound checks. Bands are not permitted.

5. Music: A professional sound system will be provided. Email your downloadable music (.mp3 or .wav) file to eldopicnic@gmail.com and include:

Name

Age

Phone number

Song title

Original artist

CDs will not be accepted.

6. Check-In: Performance order will be posted by 5:00 PM at the bandstand the day of the talent show. Contestants must check in 15 minutes before the contest begins.

7. Time Limit: Contestants have 5 minutes total to enter the stage, perform, and exit the stage.

8. Previous Winner: The Overall Grand Prize Winner is not eligible to compete again for two (2) years.

9. Registration:

Registration is required and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration is limited to the first 25 entrants.

Registration opens Monday, July 6. No early entries will be accepted.

To register, call Kamber Cain-Reasoner at 417-296-0355. If there is no answer, please leave a detailed voicemail and your call will be returned.

Song selection must be made at registration. Song changes require approval from the Talent Contest Coordinator.

Duplicate songs are not permitted.

There are no auditions.

10. Judging: Judges’ score sheets will not be released. All judges’ decisions are final.