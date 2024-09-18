This Sunday, Setp. 22, from 2-4 p.m. at the Wayside Inn Museum, downtown El Dorado Springs.

Some see and support our local and surrounding artist’s talents.

Some of the artists will be available for meet and greet and some pieces will be available for purchase. Some of the artist that are featured are no long with us and we have their art work distributed throughout the museum also.

We will pay honor to our local artist, Peggy Thatch Sibley, who has done a phenomenal job of painting our history of El Dorado Springs throughout the years. Several of her prints will be displayed throughout the museum.

Some of our artist include: Peggy Sibley Kirk Sibley, Tad Johnston, David Barger, Rachael Daulton, Doris Allan, Ava Phipps, Ruth Julian-Green, Mary Martin, Kent Maris, Starla Dobbs, Mike Conway, Patty King, Michael Wood, Ruth Ellen Campbell, Hazel Brewer, Kathy Grant, Eva Marie Barlow, Wilma McKinley, George Hart, Deb Lelbbrandt, Bridgette Wallace, Blanche Fischer, Roberta Conley, along with others.

Snack and drinks will be provided.

For more information contact Paula Newman at 417-296-5990.

The Museum is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. and you are able to visit and see the artwork on display. The reception will be Sunday and we are open from 2-4 p.m.