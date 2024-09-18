By Melanie Chance – In light of September being Suicide Prevention Month, I feel compelled to emphasize the importance of addressing mental health and reaching out for help. Many of those close to me are familiar with my personal experiences with suicide, and it’s a topic that leaves us all contemplating the “what ifs.” The reality is that mental health is a genuine and unfiltered aspect of life, and it often leaves us grappling for answers. While I can’t claim to have all the solutions, I do recognize that at the age of 40, we are at least beginning to have open conversations about it, which marks a significant first step. Admitting that you need help is crucial. If one person doesn’t listen, don’t give up; seek out someone else. The world is a better place with you in it, and it’s okay to reach out.

If you have lost someone to suicide, it’s normal to experience a mix of emotions. Remember that you are not alone, and it’s not your fault. Seek support from friends, family, or a mental health professional. Healing takes time, and it’s okay to ask for help as you work through your grief. You are valued and loved, and some people deeply care about you.

Now, to those suffering from those dark thoughts, you know what I am talking about the thoughts about taking your own life. I want you to know that you are not alone, and there is hope. Even in the darkest moments, there is a way through the pain. Please reach out for help—talk to someone you trust, a mental health professional, or a helpline. You are deserving of support, care, and understanding. Your life is precious, and some people want to help you through this difficult time. Call, text, or chat 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s message for National Suicide Prevention Month and beyond. They are working to spread the word about actions we can all take to prevent suicide. The Lifeline network and its partners are focused on changing the conversation from suicide to suicide prevention, promoting healing, offering help, and giving hope.

References:https://988lifeline.org/promote-national-suicide-prevention-month/