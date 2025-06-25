From the El Dorado Sun Newsroom

Multiple sheriff’s departments across the region are warning residents about a fraudulent text message circulating that falsely claims to be from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). The message threatens legal action and license suspension unless a fine is paid through a suspicious link.

The scam message reads in part, “Missouri Department of Transportation Final Notice: Enforcement Penalties Begin on June 18… you still have an outstanding traffic ticket…” It lists a series of threats, including suspension of vehicle registration and driver’s license, as well as potential prosecution, followed by a link to a fake payment site.

Law enforcement officials stress this message is not legitimate.

“We have been made aware of this scam that is going around. If you receive a message like this or similar to this—it is a scam,” the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media.

Authorities also warn of similar scams, including fraudulent phone calls claiming your Social Security number has been stolen. In many of these cases, scammers can manipulate caller ID to make it appear as if they are calling from a local sheriff’s office.

“If you receive a call or message that you are unsure of, feel free to reach out to our office with questions,” the post continued.

Residents are advised to avoid clicking on suspicious links and refrain from providing personal information to unknown contacts.

Officials remind the public that government agencies do not demand payment through text messages or threaten legal consequences via SMS.

