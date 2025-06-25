Submitted by Teresa Lyness, V.Pres/Sec of LCT Board – cell # 417-876-1100

The Lighthouse Children’s Theatre (LCT), a non-profit all-volunteer organization, is proud to announce their 2025 production of The Addams Family Young @ Part Edition. Performances are Friday, June 27 @ 7pm / Saturday, June 28 @ 2 pm & 7 pm. Cost is $5 pre-purchased ticket or $6 at the door. NOTE – A NEW LOCATION this year as the camp and performances will be held at El Dorado Springs R-2 Middle School.

LCT sponsors one production per year with a cast of kids ranging in age from 8 to 18. These kids began the journey with a one day workshop and auditions held in early April. After auditions, the cast had two short meetings to check-in on each other and encourage full memorization of their lines prior to camp.

Starting next week, the last week of June, the magic will all come together. During that day-camp, the kids will not only learn their songs, choreography, and staging; they also assist with the many behind-the- scene facets of the production from prop making, set building, costume alterations, makeup, light & sound setup, audience chair setup to even helping make snacks for the show’s intermission concessions. Sounds exhausting, yes, but also very exhilarating and rewarding for all.

In one short week, friendships for a lifetime are made. Each leaves with an added boost of confidence, knowing they were a part of an outstanding professionally-presented performance that astonishes all that see it. So don’t miss out, purchase your tickets today from any cast member or at The Home Store located at 100 North Main Street.

LCT’s motto is that every child deserves a spotlight. It is only with the community’s support we are able to make this happen. We would like to extend our gratitude to this year’s sponsors, Housh Family Dentistry, Toshua McCormick of State Farm Ins., Dan & Jana Compton Family, Sheldon Goodrich Funeral Home; and to our community partners which include Sonic, Tractor Supply, Woods Supermarket, Citizens Memorial Healthcare, The Home Store, and the El Dorado Springs R-2 School District.